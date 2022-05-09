Kasabian announce surprise Aberdeen warm-up show

Kasabian have announced details of a surprise warm-up show in Aberdeen this month.

Last week, the band announced details of their first new album since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan.

Having dropped the first taster of their new direction with the single ‘ALYGATYR‘ last year, the band – consisting of chief songwriter Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter (following the departure of Meighan after he was convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend-now-wife in 2020) – the group shared new single ‘SCRIPTVRE’ last week.

Ahead of the band’s tour this summer, they’ve now also announced that they’re playing the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 27, with tickets on general sale at 10am on May 13.

Kasabian will also pay dates in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and France. You can get remaining tickets for France and Netherlands here and Belgium and Germany here. UK dates are on sale here. See the full list of dates below.

MAY

27 – Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

29 – Warrington, Victoria Park

JULY

21 – Norwich, Norwich U.E.A.

OCTOBER 2022

8 – Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal

10 – Germany, Cologne, E-Werk

11 – Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

13 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live

14 – France, Paris, Olympia

17 – Germany, Munich, Tonhalle

Kasabian will be supporting Liam Gallagher at Knebworth June 3–4, before headlining the Isle of Wight Festival June 18. As for being special guest for the former Oasis frontman, Pizzorno told NME recently that it was “fucking magical” having obsessed over the band’s legendary shows at Knebworth back in 1996.

Kasabian’s last album was 2017’s ‘For Crying Out Loud’, while Pizzorno released his self-titled debut solo album ‘The S.L.P’ back in 2019. Former bandmate Meighan, having been open about his mental health, rehab and “consequence culture”, has since been touring and releasing music as a solo artist.

Speaking about the band’s new album to NME, Pizzorno said: “The album has a big, epic sound but with a personal touch as well,” he said. “There are some softer edges alongside the massive parts. As a whole, it’s a beautiful thing and the most cohesive record we’ve ever made. It’s an emotional trip.

“It has a very universal feeling about forks in the road and which way you’re going to go. You’re a ship in the harbour – are you going to stay in the harbour, or do what a shop is supposed to do and get in the fucking sea, man? Go and ride as many waves as possible and see where you end up. It’s about dealing with that.”

‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ will be released on August 5. Pre-order it here.