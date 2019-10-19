Kasabian appear to tease live return with cryptic post

What does it mean?

Kasabian appear to be teasing the announcement of an upcoming live show – see the post below.

The Leicester band, who last released an album with ‘For Crying Out Loud’ in 2017, are currently at work on their seventh studio record following the release of Serge Pizzorno‘s debut solo project, The S.L.P.

Now, the group have hinted that plans are in place for them to make their live return. Taking to Twitter this morning (October 19), Kasabian shared the artwork for their first album adorned with the phrase “Solstice” in capital letters.

Kasabian’s huge homecoming Leicester show in 2004 was named ‘Summer Solstice: Live in Leicester’, leading fans to believe that a concert announcement is imminent.

While this could point towards a summer show for 2020, one Twitter user suggested that a gig could take place when the winter solstice occurs on December 22. The inclusion of the band’s 2004 self-titled album cover also hints at a potential 15th anniversary show celebrating the acclaimed LP.

Speaking to NME over the summer, the band’s songwriter and guitarist Pizzorno offered an insight into what to expect from their next full-length effort.

“I’ve started already, and from the few bits that are there already, I know that they would not have existed without this album,” he said. “The wheels are turning. It’s annihilation music.”

Discussing how working on his solo project has informed the band’s upcoming material, he added: “The next chapter for [Kasabian] feels really exciting for the band because it feels like I’ve seen Earth from outer space. I’ve looked back in. I’ve got a whole new perspective on what we can do next. And we’ll see what we can get away with.”

Asked what he saw when looking at Kasabian’s future, Pizzorno replied: “More of the same, really. Just turn it up a few notches. We were talking to Noel [Gallagher] the other day and he said – it might have been a Francis Bacon quote – ‘Go for the nervous system.’”