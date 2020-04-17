Kasabian cancel huge Leicester show in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Kasabian have confirmed that their planned headline show in Leicester has been cancelled due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The band were due to hold a special homecoming gig in the city’s Victoria Park on June 20, six years after they first played at the venue. Sam Fender, Inhaler and Easy Life were booked to support at the show.

In a statement, guitarist Serge Pizzorno said: “We are absolutely gutted to not be able to play our beloved hometown this summer. We hope to see you all very soon.”

We are very sad to announce that Kasabian’s Leicester Victoria Park Show on June 20th has been cancelled as a result of the current COVID -19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/4kCrryyKJY — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) April 17, 2020

Advertisement

Fans are advised to keep an eye out for an email from the ticket agent they purchased their passes from and only contact them if they haven’t heard from them after seven days.

Speaking to NME in October 2019, Pizzorno had teased the gig would be “chaos and absolutely insane”.

The guitarist and songwriter also discussed the follow-up to Kasabian’s 2017 album ‘For Crying Out Loud’, saying it would both fit alongside their last album and span the experimental sounds heard on his solo album, released under the moniker The S.L.P. “We’ve trodden a lot of ground with the back catalogue of the band being quite varied and insane, which is beautiful,” he said.

Advertisement

“It was great to see the band from outer space and a different perspective with the solo thing, so I’ve got a very minimal view of what I want the music to be. That’s the approach I’m taking. I’m feeling loud guitars though, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, last month Pizzorno shared his own light-hearted workout video to entertain fans during the coronavirus lockdown. The musician donned a wig and white lab jacket in the clip, assuming the role of a mad professor with a unique exercise routine.