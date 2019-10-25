The huge Leicester show is set to be the band's only UK gig of 2020

Kasabian‘s huge homecoming ‘Solstice II’ show sold out its 50,000 allocation of tickets this morning in just 44 minutes.

The band will play their only UK gig of 2020 at Leicester’s Victoria Park on June 20, with support coming from Sam Fender, Easy Life and Inhaler. Kasabian previously played at the park back in 2014 when they celebrated their tenth anniversary, before performing at Victoria Park again in 2016 as part of Leicester City’s Premier League celebrations.

Tickets for the 2019 show, which has been billed as ‘Solstice II’, went on sale at 9AM this morning (October 25), with all 50,000 tickets being snapped up by 9:44AM. The Kasabian Twitter account announced that the gig had sold out a few minutes later.

Shortly after the announcement, Kasabian tweeted again to say they were “blown away by the response to Solstice II this morning”.

“To everyone who got a ticket, we’ll bring you the biggest party of 2020,” the tweet promised. “To anyone who didn’t, things are cooking in the sergery and we’ll get to see all of you soon.”

Speaking to NME earlier this week about ‘Solstice II’, guitarist Serge Pizzorno said that the band had “big ideas” when it came to what kind of stage production they’ll show off on the big day.

“The aim is to transcend and the aim is to bring a huge amount of people together and bring them a moment,” Serge said. “It will be chaos and absolutely insane.”