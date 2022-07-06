Kasabian add two new dates to 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Kasabian have added two more shows to their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour – tickets will be available from here.

The Leicester band will hit the road this October in support of their seventh album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’, which is due for release on August 11 via Columbia.

Serge Pizzorno and co. are set to perform in Manchester (October 28), London (29), Cardiff (November 2), Birmingham (4) and Glasgow (5).

Today (July 6), Kasabian have confirmed a pair of additional gigs: The Telegraph Building in Belfast on October 20, and the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 21.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 9am BST this Friday (July 8) – purchase yours from here.

🧁NEW DATES🧁 October 20th, Telegraph Building, BELFAST. October 21st 3Olympia DUBLIN! ON SALE FRIDAY 9AM ⏰ https://t.co/6jDf7sJGid pic.twitter.com/lJCYqPTEBP — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 6, 2022

Kasabian have already previewed ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ with the singles ‘ALYGATOR’, ‘SCRIPTVRE’ and ‘Chemicals’. The forthcoming record will mark the group’s first full-length release since the departure of ex-frontman Tom Meighan in 2020.

Meighan was fired from the band after being convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend-now-wife, Vikki Ager. Pizzorno has since taken on the role of frontman.

During an interview with NME in May, Pizzorno said that stepping into the lead singer job hadn’t altered his approach to songwriting. “I’ve always done it my way,” he explained. “If anything, it’s more fun in terms of being able to visualise the live show.”

He went on: “When you see someone sing words that have come from them, there’s something magical about that. You can really feel the sentiment in what someone is trying to say through a charged performance. That’s when sparks fly.

“This album was just us saying, ‘Let’s see what we can do, let’s see where we can take this’. Every album we’ve made has been way different to the one previously and you’ve never really known where we’re going to go next.”

Kasabian’s 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

October

20 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

21 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

28 – Manchester, AO Arena

29 – London, Alexandra Palace

November

2 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

4 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Last month saw Kasabian perform a headline set at Isle Of Wight Festival 2022, where they were joined on-stage by their famous friend and fan Peter Crouch.