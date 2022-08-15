Kasabian outselling the UK’s top five midweek albums combined with ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’

Kasabian are outselling this week’s top five albums combined with their recent LP ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’.

The Leicester band are currently on course to top the UK albums chart with their first record in five years.

It is currently outselling Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance’, Harry Styles‘ ‘Harry’s House’ and Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=’, according to the Official Charts Company.

Kasabian previously topped the charts with 2017 LP ‘Crying Out Loud’, ’48:13′ in 2014, ‘Velociraptor!’ in 2011, ‘West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum’ in 2009 and ‘Empire’ in 2006.

The record is Kasabian’s first full-length effort since the departure of ex-frontman Tom Meighan in 2020. Meighan was fired from the band after being convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend-now-wife, Vikki Ager. Pizzorno subsequently took on the role of lead singer.

Reviewing the album NME awarded it four stars and described it as “a space-inspired recalibration that still boasts old-school anthems aplenty”.

It added: “Kasabian have always been about having a good fucking time, and although this is understandably their most introspective record yet, it does point to euphoria ahead. Back in May, the frontman told NME: “This album was just us saying, ‘Let’s see what we can do – let’s see where we can take this’. On the evidence of this surprising, eclectic and intimate record – which still finds time for the anthems of old – the answer is: as far as they want to.”

Pale Waves meanwhile are also on course to secure the Number Two spot with their third album ‘Unwanted’.

That album also received a four star review from NME, which sees the four-piece “delve into the past to forge boldly ahead, while expanding their sonic palette and finding fresh ways to speak to their fervent fanbase.”

Elsewhere, Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s first collaborative album together ‘Cheat Codes’ is also set to make its Top 20 debut at Number 16.