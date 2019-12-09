Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno plans three day party on an oil rig for his 40th birthday

Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno has revealed that he’s planning to hold a huge party on an oil rig to mark his 40th birthday next year.

The Leicester musician, who turns 39 on December 15, says he has been inspired to host an ambitious bash after attending Noel Gallagher‘s 50th – which was themed around Netflix show Narcos.

“That’s never really been a thing for me. I don’t mind ageing. I’m looking forward to it! Will there be a big party?,” he told Q.

“Yeah, I’ve got my eye on hiring this oil rig out in the sea. I’m having that – you get there by helicopter, out in the middle of nowhere, and have a party for three days. Job done.”

It comes as Serge gears up for a busy 2020 – which will see Kasabian playing their only UK show of the year at Leicester’s Victoria Park.

“This is our third time at Victoria Park,” Pizzorno told NME of Solstice II. “As soon as we finished the first time, we were like, ‘We’ve got to do that again’.

“And it just came back around. The years fly by, and now it’s been six years. We did it right: disappear for a bit then just throw out a huge, huge gig. It just keeps everyone excited and keeps them on their toes.”

When asked what to expect from Kasabian’s next album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘For Crying Out Loud’, he replied: “We’ve trodden a lot of ground with the back catalogue of the band being quite varied and insane, which is beautiful.

‘It was great to see the band from outer space and a different perspective with the solo thing, so I’ve got a very minimal view of what I want the music to be. That’s the approach I’m taking. I’m feeling loud guitars though, that’s for sure.”

Serge also headed into solo territory for the first time earlier this year, releasing his debut solo album under the moniker The SLP.