Kasabian have teamed up with Leicester City FC to launch a new merchandise collection.

The band, who are avid Leicester fans, previously joined forces with the club on a collection back in 2017.

The new range, dubbed Kasabian For LCFC, includes a keyring, mug, scarf and a variety of t-shirts. All feature the band’s name, a fox, and the city’s name written as “Les-tah” in a nod to the t-shirt guitarist Serge Pizzorno wore during the band’s Victoria Park homecoming show in 2014.

The collection is available from the Leicester City FC online store now and is priced between £4 and £25.

Ben Elkington, Leicester City’s head of retail said of the collaboration: “Our partnership with Kasabian is an exciting one for the Football Club and the collection we’re launching is one that we believe will really connect with our shared supporters to celebrate Leicester.

“The first range back in 2017 was a big success and it’s great to be able to build on that with a fantastic range of new merchandise that brings together the worlds of sport, music and fashion for Leicester City’s supporters.”

The band were due to host another massive gig at Leicester’s Victoria Park this summer, but have been forced to cancel the show due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are absolutely gutted to not be able to play our beloved hometown this summer,” Pizzorno said in a statement. “We hope to see you all very soon.”

Meanwhile, frontman Tom Meighan paid tribute to the NHS last week (April 27) with two acoustic covers. The musician performed versions of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ and The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ from his garden.