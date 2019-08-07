Kasabian tease new album from their recording studio

It comes off the back of guitarist Serge Pizzorno unveiling his solo project The S.L.P.

Kasabian have shared a post from their recording studio confirming that the band are working on their next album.

The band took to Twitter to post an image of a fist with a marker pen stating: “Light BBQ, tune guitar, album 7.” You can view the post below.

The tweet comes off the back of guitarist Serge Pizzorno finishing up his recent solo project The S.L.P., whose debut album is out on August 30.

After admitting recently that he was already in the process of writing the next Kasabian album, Pizzorno said that he felt so invigorated by the process of making his solo record that the energy is bound to feed back into the band. The last album they released was ‘For Crying Out Loud’ in 2017.

“What’s exciting for me is that I’ve been completely reborn,” Pizzorno told NME. “It’s reminded me of why I wanted to be an artist. Why does anybody want to make anything? It’s that first moment when you can be anything you want. You’re not weighed down by expectation or what it should or needs to be. All of the other forces in your world slip away. When you’re sat there as a five-year-old kid, you get a bit of paper and you just draw, or you just pick up a guitar and you just draw. You don’t care what any of it’s about, you don’t care if it means anything, you just do it.”

Meanwhile, The S.L.P, are due to hit the road for a tour next month.

They will play:

September 2019

5 – SWG3, Glasgow

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

7– O2 Institute, Birmingham

9 – EartH, London

10 – EartH, London

12 – Circo Magnolia, Milan

13 – Gretchen, Berlin

16 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

Speaking about that record, Pizzorno added: “I’ve been describing the album as an updated self-portrait. There are three tracks following this ‘Meanwhile’ concept in the beginning, middle and end. The tunes in between kind of make up the story. It’s always fascinated me that during the ‘Meanwhile’ you can be here, but somewhere completely different. I tuned into that, then filled in the gaps.

“I was delving into my personality, then dialling it up.”