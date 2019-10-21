Kasabian announce their only UK gig of 2020 with huge homecoming show

Ready to turn it up for Solstice II?

Kasabian have announced a special summer homecoming show in Leicester next June.

Billed as the band’s only UK show of 2020, the band will be returning to Leicester’s Victoria Park on June 20 – six years since the band’s first appearance at the venue, when they played to 50,000 fans in 2014.

“We’re absolutely buzzing to be able to put on Solstice II in our home town of Leicester,” said guitarist Serge Pizzorno. “Anyone who came last time would know how special it was and to get the opportunity to do it again is beyond a dream.”

Tickets to Solstice II are on sale from 9am on Friday October 25 and will be available here. The band will be joined by special guest Sam Fender.

The band have also confirmed that they’re working on new material – their first new album since 2017’s ‘For Crying Out Loud‘ and said to be inspired by the more experimental nature of Pizzorno’s solo work as The S.L.P.

“I’ve started already, and from the few bits that are there already, I know that they would not have existed without this album,” Pizzorno told NME earlier this summer. “The wheels are turning. It’s annihilation music.”

He added that working on his own material had felt “like a reset” that had influenced his work for the Leicester band. “The next chapter for [Kasabian] feels really exciting for the band because it feels like I’ve seen Earth from outer space. I’ve looked back in. I’ve got a whole new perspective on what we can do next. And we’ll see what we can get away with.”

Asked what he saw when looking at Kasabian’s future, Pizzorno replied: “More of the same, really. Just turn it up a few notches. We were talking to Noel [Gallagher] the other day and he said – it might have been a Francis Bacon quote – ‘Go for the nervous system’.”