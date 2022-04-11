Kasabian unveil details of European tour dates

Kasabian have shared details of some new European tour dates – check them out below.

The band will pay dates in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and France later this year.

Tickets go on sale on April 14 10am CET and you can buy ones for shows in France and Netherlands here and ones in Belgium and Germany here.

Check out the full dates here:

OCTOBER:

8 – Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal

10 – Germany, Cologne, E-Werk

11 – Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

13 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live

14 – France, Paris, Olympia

17 – Germany, Munich, Tonhalle

Kasabian showcased new single ‘ALYGATYR’ at a homecoming show in Leicester last October. The track, which is their first material since the departure of Tom Meighan, was shared by the band last year.

The live performance saw guitarist Serge Pizzorno take lead vocals while The Music‘s Rob Harvey provided backing vocals at De Montfort Hall.

The band performed their first show without Meighan last October as they began their 2021 UK tour.

Meanwhile, Meighan recently opened up about his mental health, experience in rehab and “consequence culture” in a blog post published in September.

The singer first discussed his assault conviction during an interview last year. He said he took “full responsibility” for the incident. Meighan is now working on his debut solo album and teased the song ‘Would You Mind’ earlier this month, telling fans that “music is my therapy”.

Back in May, Kasabian confirmed that they would continue as a band in Meighan’s absence, announcing an intimate run of UK tour dates.