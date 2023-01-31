Kasabian, Wet Leg, Courteeners and more to headline Teenage Cancer Trust 2023 at Royal Albert Hall

Kasabian, Wet Leg and Courteeners are among the acts announced for this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust gig series in London.

The 2023 edition of the charity’s annual run of concerts is due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall between March 20 and March 25. The aforementioned bands will join Underworld in staging headline concerts at the historic venue.

For two decades, the iconic series has featured the best in music and comedy, raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust and driven by Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey.

Underworld will open the week of shows, playing the Royal Albert Hall on March 20. Gigs from Wet Leg (March 22), Courteeners (24) and Kasabian (25) are to follow, with a ‘Night Of Comedy’ scheduled for March 21. Details of the latter event are to be confirmed soon.