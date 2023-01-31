Kasabian, Wet Leg, Courteeners and more to headline Teenage Cancer Trust 2023 at Royal Albert Hall

Kasabian, Wet Leg and Courteeners are among the acts announced for this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust gig series in London.
The 2023 edition of the charity’s annual run of concerts is due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall between March 20 and March 25. The aforementioned bands will join Underworld in staging headline concerts at the historic venue.
For two decades, the iconic series has featured the best in music and comedy, raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust and driven by Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey.
Underworld will open the week of shows, playing the Royal Albert Hall on March 20. Gigs from Wet Leg (March 22), Courteeners (24) and Kasabian (25) are to follow, with a ‘Night Of Comedy’ scheduled for March 21. Details of the latter event are to be confirmed soon.
“It’s such an honour and a delight and it’s just really fucking great to be performing for the wonderful Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall on March 20th,” said Underworld in a statement.
Courteeners will perform their debut album ‘St. Jude’ in its entirety as well as a selection of greatest hits. Joining Wet Leg on the bill on March 22, meanwhile, will be CMAT and Honeyglaze.
We’re so excited to announce the line-up for #TeenageCancerGigs 2023 at the @RoyalAlbertHall!
Tickets on sale Friday 3 Feb at 9:30am 👇https://t.co/e6jo2B8WzP pic.twitter.com/RPcifRnaVR
— Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) January 31, 2023
Tickets for Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall 2023 go on general sale at 9:30am this Friday (February 3). You’ll be able to purchase yours here.
Speaking to NME, Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno explained: “Getting to play in that room is an incredible thing, but to be patrons of this charity and to have been involved for this long is special because they’re phenomenal.
“Having a night out is great, but to spread the word and help this charity who have raised millions and done so much incredible work is great. Whenever we’re asked to play we always say yes.”
Roger Daltrey said in a statement: “The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me. In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show.
“It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you’d miss them! I’m happy to announce the Royal Albert Hall week for Teenage Cancer Trust!”
Katie Collins, Chief Executive, Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “These amazing gigs and their fantastic line-ups help us change lives. Because of Roger, the artists, the teams who make these gigs possible and everyone who buys a ticket, we can make sure young people don’t face cancer alone and continue to provide the vital, expert care and support that is crucial for young people with cancer.”
The full list of shows is as follows:
20 March – Underworld
21 March – Night Of Comedy
22 March – Wet Leg
24 March – Courteeners
25 March – Kasabian