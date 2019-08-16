Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno, AKA The S.L.P., releases new single, ‘((trance))’

The new song comes ahead of his album release later this month.

Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno, AKA, The S.L.P. has today released a new single, ‘((trance))’. You can listen to the new song below.

‘((trance))’ is the latest track taken from Pizzorno’s debut solo record, ‘The S.L.P’ which is released on August 30 and is described as “a delirious end-of the-night, sun-going-down summer anthem.”

The guitarist and songwriter surprised fans earlier this summer when he shared his debut solo track ‘Favourites’ – a collaboration with Little Simz. After announcing his self-titled debut solo album alongside a tour with Slowthai, the guitarist has shared four singles from the upcoming album to date.

Speaking about the track, Pizzorno said: “there’s a kind of French sophistication to it, it’s quite laid back, but it’s still got an ending that’s huge and euphoric and anthemic.”

He continues: “It lulls you in. It doesn’t really want to be an anthem, it wasn’t really supposed to be, but somehow, I got to the end and thought ‘this is huge’.” You can listen to the new song below.

Pizzorno also released a surreal Shopping Channel video with his friend and actor Stephen Graham, who recently starred in acclaimed series ‘The Virtues’ and ‘Line of Duty’.

You can watch the the tongue-in-cheek clip as scientist Robert Lachowsky (Serge Pizzorno) appears on Stephen’s shopping network to sell some of his “Super. Lovely. Products.”

“I’ve been describing the album as an updated self-portrait,” Pizzorno recently told NME. “There are three tracks following this ‘meanwhile’ concept in the beginning, middle and end. The tunes in between kind of make up the story.

“It’s always fascinated me that during the ‘meanwhile’ you can be here, but somewhere completely different. I tuned into that then filled in the gaps. I was delving into my personality, then dialling it up.”

Pizzorno will be heading out on tour in September; all dates are listed below.

September 2019

5 – SWG3, Glasgow

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

7– O2 Institute, Birmingham

9 – EartH, London

10 – EartH, London

12 – Circo Magnolia, Milan

13 – Gretchen, Berlin

16 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam