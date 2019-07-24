Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno, AKA The S.L.P., drops surreal and summer-y video for ‘Nobody Else’

It's a real summer banger.

Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno has unveiled the fittingly surreal and summer-ready video for new single ‘Nobody Else’ under his solo guise The S.L.P.

The guitarist and songwriter surprised fans earlier this summer when he shared his debut solo track ‘Favourites’ – a collaboration with Little Simz. After announcing his self-titled debut solo album as The S.L.P. alongside a tour with Slowthai, now a trippy clip accompanies his rave-inspired new single ‘Nobody Else’.

Directed by James Whitby and set in a crop circle emblazoned English wheat field, the video sees things get very surreal, very quickly.

“I started to learn jazz chords,” said Pizzorno of the track. “It’s so important, that innocence of just exploring and experimenting, when you’ve got that little part of you going, ‘can I get away with that?’”

“I’ve been describing the album as an updated self-portrait,” Pizzorno told NME. “There are three tracks following this ‘meanwhile’ concept in the beginning, middle and end. The tunes in between kind of make up the story. It’s always fascinated me that during the ‘meanwhile’ you can be here, but somewhere completely different. I tuned into that then filled in the gaps.

“I was delving into my personality, then dialling it up.”

‘The SLP’ is released on August 30.

His upcoming tour dates are below:

September 2019

5 – SWG3, Glasgow

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

7– O2 Institute, Birmingham

9 – EartH, London

10 – EartH, London

12 – Circo Magnolia, Milan

13 – Gretchen, Berlin

16 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam