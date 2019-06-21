Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno announces debut solo album ‘The S.L.P’ and European tour

Serge is going it alone....

Kasabian‘s Serge Pizzorno has announced details of his debut solo album along with a new string of shows across the UK and Europe.

Released under his new ‘The S.L.P’ guise, Serge’s first solo record arrives on August 30 – and comes after he debuted ‘Favourites’, which features Little Simz, as well the new single, ‘Nobody Else’.

‘The S.L.P.’ also features collaborations with Slowthai on ‘Meanwhile… At The Welcome Break’. Check out the tracklisting in full below:

‘Meanwhile… In Genova’

‘Lockdown’

‘((trance))’

‘The Wu’

‘Soldiers 00018’

‘Meanwhile… At The Welcome Break’ (featuring slowthai)

‘Nobody Else’

‘Favourites’ (featuring Little Simz)

‘Kvng Fv’

‘The Youngest Gary’

‘Meanwhile… In the Silent Nowhere’

Serge will also head out on the road this September in support of the record, including two dates at London’s EaRTh. Check out those dates in full below.

September 2019

5 – SWG3, Glasgow

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

7– O2 Institute, Birmingham

9 – EartH, London

10 – EartH, London

12 – Circo Magnolia, Milan

13 – Gretchen, Berlin

16 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

Speaking to NME about going solo, the guitarist said downtime in Kasabian’s schedule had given him the chance to do his own thing. “I found a perfect little window to experiment and see where that took me,” he said. “I just enjoyed that freedom of being able to do whatever.”

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, meanwhile, also said he was taking some downtime while Serge concentrated on his solo work.



“Serge is doing his thing, I’m doing my thing,” he said. “I’ve actually been growing vegetables in the garden. We have guinea pigs and a sphynx called Vivian The Headless Cat. I’m going to be growing plants, planting seeds. I’m not David Bellamy – God rest his soul.”

Asked if he himself had plans to write solo music, Meighan replied: “I’ve been doing it for years anyway. We’ll get together next year and write a record. I love Serge and I back him 100%. He’s my Paul [McCartney].”