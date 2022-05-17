Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno says firing Tom Meighan “was like seeing your house burn down”

Serge Pizzorno has addressed Tom Meighan’s sacking, after the former Kasabian frontman was convicted in 2020 of assaulting his wife.

Pizzorno, who has since taken over lead singer duties in the Leicester band, spoke in a new interview about the decision to fire Meighan.

“The summer when Tom left was absolutely heartbreaking,” Pizzorno told The Guardian.

Advertisement

“It felt like leaving home and coming back and seeing it burnt down, walking round the ashes, seeing old pictures and artefacts and picking things up and sifting through the destruction. It was an intense time.”

Pizzorno, who is promoting Kasabian’s new album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’, added that “it always amazes me” how fans were so aggrieved by the band’s decision to sack Meighan. The former frontman was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid labour and has since married Vikki Ager, the partner that he abused.

“It always amazes me how strong people’s opinions are when they don’t know anything about the actual truth,” Pizzorno said. “There’s way more to it. Who in their right mind would sack a frontman if there wasn’t cause?

“Over the years, there have been some tough moments. I don’t want to go into them because I feel like that’s the band’s business.”

Elsewhere in the interview Pizzorno said that all the band “ever wanted was for him to be happy”, referencing Meighan’s solo career. The musician added that he hasn’t spoken to Meighan since their post-trial meeting. “So if he’s happy doing that, then great.”

Advertisement

Kasabian bassist Chris Edwards said that he hasn’t spoken to Meighan for over a year either, although will always offer his friend – who has struggled with alcoholism – help if he needs it.

“The last time we spoke, I said, ‘Mate, if you need help, if you fall off the wagon, if you have problems with anything at home, you can come and stay at mine.’ That’s how we left it – with a hug and we said we loved each other. There’s no malice in the separation. It’s heartbreaking but it’s happened,” Edwards said.

Kasabian release their seventh album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ on August 5.

Pizzorno spoke to NME earlier this month about the new album and recent single ‘SCRIPTVRE’. When asked about how representative ‘SCRIPTVRE’ is of the band’s upcoming record, Pizzorno said it “takes some pretty obscure turns”.

“The album has a big, epic sound but with a personal touch as well,” Pizzorno said. “There are some softer edges alongside the massive parts. As a whole, it’s a beautiful thing and the most cohesive record we’ve ever made. It’s an emotional trip.

“It has a very universal feeling about forks in the road and which way you’re going to go. You’re a ship in the harbour – are you going to stay in the harbour, or do what a shop is supposed to do and get in the fucking sea, man? Go and ride as many waves as possible and see where you end up. It’s about dealing with that.”