Kasabian‘s Tom Meighan has paid tribute to the NHS with a pair of acoustic covers – you can watch them below.

The frontman performed covers of John Lennon‘s ‘Imagine’ and ‘Daydream Believer’, made famous by The Monkees, in his garden while practising social distancing with a guitarist he refers to as Gregg.

“I wanted to do a little thank you to the NHS in these strange times,” Meighan said, explaining why he wanted to do the covers.

“My mum is a nurse and has worked for the NHS for over 30 years. I know first hand how hard they are working. Stay safe!”

Watch the performance below:

Earlier this month, Kasabian confirmed that their planned headline show in Leicester has been cancelled due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The band were due to hold a special homecoming gig in the city’s Victoria Park on June 20, six years after they first played at the venue. Sam Fender, Inhaler and Easy Life were booked to support at the show.

In a statement, guitarist Serge Pizzorno said: “We are absolutely gutted to not be able to play our beloved hometown this summer. We hope to see you all very soon.”

Meanwhile, Kasabian last August shared a post from their recording studio confirming that the band are working on their next album.

The band took to Twitter to post an image of a fist with a marker pen stating: “Light BBQ, tune guitar, album 7.”

The tweet came off the back of guitarist Serge Pizzorno finishing up his recent solo project The S.L.P., which was released on August 30.