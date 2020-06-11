Kasabian’s Tom Meighan to take part in online Q&A with DJ Clint Boon

Kasabian’s Tom Meighan is to take part in an online Q&A with DJ Clint Boon.

Meighan will take part in an evening Q&A with Boon on June 20. The date should have seen the Leicester indie outfit play their only UK show at Victoria Park but the group were forced to cancel as the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues.

Tickets for the event are available now and give fans the chance to live-stream the event as well as ask Meighan questions.

There is also an opportunity for fans to have a one-to-one video meet and greet with Meighan. You can get tickets for the event here.

Back in April, Meighan paid tribute to the NHS with a pair of acoustic covers. Meigan performed covers of John Lennon‘s ‘Imagine’ and ‘Daydream Believer’, made famous by The Monkees, in his garden.

“I wanted to do a little thank you to the NHS in these strange times,” Meighan said, explaining why he wanted to do the covers.

“My mum is a nurse and has worked for the NHS for over 30 years. I know first hand how hard they are working. Stay safe!”

Kasabian recently confirmed that their planned headline show in Leicester has been cancelled due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The band were due to hold a special homecoming gig in the city’s Victoria Park on June 20, six years after they first played at the venue. Sam Fender, Inhaler and Easy Life were booked to support at the show.

In a statement, guitarist Serge Pizzorno said: “We are absolutely gutted to not be able to play our beloved hometown this summer. We hope to see you all very soon.”