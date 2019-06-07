Kasabian’s Tom Meighan tells us his plans for 2019

Tom's keeping busy.

Kasabian‘s Tom Meighan has said that he’ll be “doing his own thing” while bandmate Serge Pizzorno is focussing on his solo work.

Pizzorno recently launched his debut solo music as The S.L.P, and it seems that Meighan has found plenty of ways to keep himself busy.

“We’re taking a bit of a break,” Meighan told NME on the red carpet at the premiere of Liam Gallagher’s new film As It Was. “Serge is doing his thing, I’m doing my thing. I’ve actually been growing vegetables in the garden. We have guinea pigs and a sphynx called Vivian The Headless Cat. I’m going to be growing plants, planting seeds. I’m not David Bellamy – God rest his soul.”

Asked if he himself had plans to write solo music, Meighan replied: “I’ve been doing it for years anyway. We’ll get together next year and write a record. I love Serge and I back him 100%. He’s my Paul [McCartney].”

As for the evening’s main event with Liam Gallagher, Pizzorno said: “He’s a rockstar isn’t he? He’s the ultimate. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”

Last month, Pizzorno also told NME that he was writing the next Kasabian album “as we speak”, and feeling reinvigorated by the work he was doing as a solo artist.

“If something feels good, then you should follow the art,” he said. “Great zones don’t come from comfort zones. This feels great now, and it’s great that I’ve got the time to do it.”

He went on: “Kasabian is a huge machine that we’ve created. There’s a routine and you’re safe in that place, but you need something else to happen. Sometimes there needs to be a storm in the harbour. You need for everyone to go, ‘Woah, what’s going on?’ When the day breaks, you see the clarity.

“Me having something else to do means that when we come back I’ll be in a whole new headspace that wasn’t possible before. “

As for the sound of Kasabian’s new songs, he replied: “I don’t want to say anything yet, but it will continue to push boundaries.”

And what did he make of the chances of Meighan making a solo record?

“Maybe, yeah. We will have another album out – but in the mean time, who knows?”