Kaskade to replace Tiësto as first Super Bowl DJ after “personal family emergency”

Kaskade has stepped in to replace Tiësto as the Super Bowl’s first-ever in-game DJ this coming weekend.

Tiësto had been due to perform a set as part of the Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday (February 11).

As well as spinning tracks for the thousands of fans at the stadium during the warm-up for the huge sports event, the trance artist was to remain in place to play brief sets in the breaks featured within the game.

However, Tiësto took to social media last night (February 8) to announce that he had been forced to pull out.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” he wrote.

“It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first.”

Tiësto added: “Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!” You can see the post below.

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

Kaskade later confirmed that he would be stepping in as a last-minute replacement, writing: “As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing.”

He continued: “Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination.

“To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community.” See below.

As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the @NFL Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing. Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance… pic.twitter.com/UQ9w6cUNyr — Kaskade (@kaskade) February 9, 2024

The 2024 Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs go up against the San Francisco 49ers, with Usher set to deliver this year’s Halftime Show. Last month, the R&B star teased that he’ll be bringing on “some important guests”.

It was also noted that the performance will feature some “killer choreography” and a “major costume change”. Additionally, Usher said he’d been inspired by legendary Vegas showmen such as Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley while working on the spectacle.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans are anticipating that the pop star could be in attendance at the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift, however, is currently midway through four consecutive ‘Eras Tour’ shows in Tokyo, Japan – with the final date scheduled for Saturday (February 10).