Kate Bush achieves her first US Top 10 single with ‘Running Up That Hill’

Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has become her first US Top 10 single thanks to it being used as part of the Stranger Things 4 soundtrack.

Arriving on Netflix on May 27, ‘Running Up That Hill’ features in the first episode of volume one of Stranger Things 4 and subsequently in episodes involving pivotal moments with the character Max (Sadie Sink).

This week, 37 years after its original release, ‘Running Up That Hill’ landed at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, marking the first time one of Bush’s singles has landed in the US Top 10 chart.

The ‘Hounds Of Love’ album cut previously peaked at No. 30 in 1985, when the chart was topped by Starship’s ‘We Built This City’ and Phil Collins’ ‘Separate Lives’.

Since Stranger Things 4 first aired last month, Spotify streams of the single increased by at least 153 per cent, with the track also re-entering the Top 10 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Yesterday (June 6) Bush shared a new message regarding the use of ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Stranger Things 4, saying she’s been a fan of the show for a long time. “When the first series came out, friends kept asking us if we’d seen Stranger Things, so we checked it out and really loved it,” Bush said. “We’ve watched every series since then, as a family.

“When they approached us to use ‘Running Up That Hill’, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max. I’m really impressed by this latest series.”

Bush also recently celebrated the song’s renewed success with a statement on her official website. “‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8,” Bush wrote. “It’s all really exciting!

“Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”