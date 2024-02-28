Kate Bush announced as Record Store Day 2024 ambassador: “It’s a great privilege”

Kate Bush has been announced as an official ambassador for this year’s Record Store Day.

The 2024 edition of the annual event, which celebrates the culture of independent record shops, is due to take place on Saturday, April 20.

This year, fans have the chance to buy special one-off collectable releases on vinyl, cassette and other formats from hundreds of acts – including The 1975, David Bowie, Daft Punk, Blur, Lily Allen, Gorillaz, Elton John, Paramore and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Advertisement

RSD ’24 marks the 17th edition of the event, and it comes after the news that vinyl sales rose by nearly 15 per cent in the first nine months of 2023, despite the ongoing dominance of streaming services.

As BBC News reports, it has now been confirmed that Bush will serve as an ambassador for this year’s Record Store Day. The legendary singer-songwriter said it was a “great privilege” to be involved in the event.

“Isn’t it great to see how the resurgence in vinyl has taken the music industry by surprise?” she said. “It had decided to leave vinyl far behind, but it would seem that not everyone agrees! I love that!”

Bush continued: “I know there are many, many artists who are just as excited to see the audience turning the tide.”

To celebrate her involvement, she will release a special 10-inch vinyl edition of her song ‘Eat The Music’, which originally appeared on her 1993 album ‘The Red Shoes’. It’ll boast the original artwork, printed directly onto the disc.

Advertisement

Bush explained: “The title, ‘Eat The Music’, is meant to be a playful nod to ‘If music be the food of love, play on’, from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.”

The star, who announced some innovative physical reissues of her album back catalogue last November, also reflected on the unique experience of listening to music on vinyl.