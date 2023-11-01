Kate Bush announces new physical reissues of her album back catalogue

Kate Bush has announced new physical reissues of her album back catalogue, including two radical redesigns of ‘Hounds Of Love’.

The singer’s record label Fish People has teamed up with fellow record label and atelier, The state51 Conspiracy, to release some innovative new designs of her albums. The records will be available to order from her website from December 1, which has also been freshly updated to mark the occasion.

Her classic album ‘Hounds of Love’ (1985) has been reformatted into two separate records. The first is called ‘The Baskerville Edition’, and features artwork and illustrations by the Glasgow-based design studio, Timorous Beasties. The record will also have a solar-powered flashing LED light.

The second new format of ‘Hounds of Love’ will consist of two boxes called ‘The Boxes of Lost at Sea’. Each one will contain one side of the album, and will have their own UV-printed illustration on white vinyl and a battery-powered LED light.

Bush says the new designs were inspired by a previous artwork she had made for the charity War Child. In 1993, she contributed two identical box frames that both contained a flashing red LED with text on brass plaques to an auction, having been asked by Brian Eno.

“The idea was to create a hybrid of an album and a piece of artwork you could hang on the wall,” she said of the reissues. “They’re based on something I designed for an auction for the charity War Child”. Additionally, a donation will be made to War Child for each new box that is sold.

Additionally, Bush will release new physical versions of all her albums. Some will be available in mixed coloured vinyl, making each record unique and individual. Others can only be purchased through independent record stores, or Bush’s website. All the reissues are from the 2018 remastered versions.

Bush’s first three albums (‘The Kick Inside’, ‘Lionheart’, and ‘Never For Ever’) will only be available from indie record stores in the US and distributed by The state51 Conspiracy. The rest will be available from her website.

The singer said of the new reissues: “It’s been great fun putting together these new versions, including the coloured vinyls for independent record stores. They’ve been designed as a ‘set’.”

“It’s very exciting to see the resurgence of appreciation for the physical presence of albums released on vinyl. It’s how it’s always been for me, especially when I was a teenager. The whole buzz of the record store was part of the experience. Buying an album was an event. There’s a special emotional connection that happens between the possessor of an album, the music and the artwork, when it exists in the real world. It’s something we can treasure in a unique way.”

See below for a full list of new formats and availability:

‘The Kick Inside’:

Coloured vinyl – available only from indie record stores in the USA and Kate’s website in the USA.

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl.

A Fish People reissue of the original CD.

‘Lionheart’:

Coloured vinyl – available only from indie record stores in the USA and Kate’s website in the USA.

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl.

A Fish People reissue of the original CD.

‘Never For Ever’:

Coloured vinyl – available only from indie record stores in the USA and Kate’s website in the USA.

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl.

A Fish People reissue of the original CD.

‘The Dreaming’:

Coloured vinyl – available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl.

A Fish People reissue of the original CD.

‘Hounds of Love’:

Coloured vinyl – available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

The Baskerville Edition, available from Dec 1 2023

The Boxes of Lost At Sea, available from Dec 1 2023

A Fish People reissue of the original cassette

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD

‘The Sensual World’:

Coloured vinyl – available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD

‘The Red Shoes’:

Coloured double vinyl – available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD

‘Aerial’:

Coloured double vinyl, available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD

‘Director’s Cut’:

Coloured double vinyl – available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD

’50 Words For Snow’:

Coloured double vinyl – available only from indie record stores and www.katebush.com

A Fish People reissue of the original vinyl

A Fish People reissue of the original CD

‘Before The Dawn’:

4x vinyl set

3 cd set