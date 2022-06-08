Kate Bush earns first Billboard Number One album after ‘Stranger Things’ feature

Kate Bush has scored her first Number One on a Billboard albums chart with ‘Hounds Of Love’, which leads the Top Alternative Albums on June 11.

The news follows ‘Running Up That Hill’ landing at Number Eight on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart earlier this week, which marks the first time one of Bush’s singles has landed in the US Top 10 chart.

‘Running Up That Hill’ features in the first episode of volume one of Stranger Things 4, which premiered on May 27, and subsequently in episodes involving pivotal moments with the character Max (Sadie Sink).

As reported by Billboard, in the May 27-June 2 tracking week ‘Hounds Of Love’ earned 17,000 equivalent album units, surging by 2,086 per cent.

Bush’s ’50 Words for Snow’ reached Number Nine on Top Alternative Albums in 2011, with ‘The K Fellowship Presents: Before the Dawn’ hitting Number Five in 2016.

‘Hounds Of Love’ is also Number Four on Top Rock Albums and Number 28 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Since Stranger Things 4 first aired last month, Spotify streams of ‘Running Up That Hill’ have increased by at least 153 per cent, with the track also re-entering the Top 10 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

In response to the track being used in the show, Bush said: “When the first series came out, friends kept asking us if we’d seen Stranger Things, so we checked it out and really loved it. We’ve watched every series since then, as a family.

“When they approached us to use ‘Running Up That Hill’, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max. I’m really impressed by this latest series.”

Bush previously celebrated the song’s recent success with a statement on her official website.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

She continued: “Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate.”