Kate Bush says she’s watched “every series” of “epic piece of work” ‘Stranger Things’

Kate Bush has shared a new message regarding her song ‘Running Up That Hill’ being featured in Stranger Things 4 adding that she’s been a long time fan of the series.

Her seminal track forms a prominent part of the new series’ storyline as the kids of Hawkins, Indiana battle against a terrifying new monster.

“When the first series came out, friends kept asking us if we’d seen Stranger Things, so we checked it out and really loved it,” Bush said. “We’ve watched every series since then, as a family.”

She continued: “When they approached us to use ‘Running Up That Hill’, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max. I’m really impressed by this latest series.”

The singer went on to call the series, “an epic piece of work” adding that “the shows are extremely well put together with great characters and fantastic SFX.”

“It’s very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially as it’s being driven by the young fans who love the show,” Bush said. “I’m really happy that [executive producers] the Duffer Brothers are getting such positive feedback for their latest creation. They deserve it.”

Since the show’s latest episodes were released by Netflix last month (May 27), the 1985 single has seen a 153 per cent increase in streams and this week re-entered the Top 10 of the Official UK Singles Chart.

Bush previously celebrated the song’s recent success with a statement on her official website.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

She continued: “Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate.”