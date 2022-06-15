Kate Bush shares further ‘Running Up That Hill’ statement: “It’s all so exciting!”

Kate Bush has shared a further statement on the resurgence of ‘Running Up That Hill’, saying: “It’s all so exciting!”

The 1985 single has been witnessing a resurgence after it featured as a prominent part of the storyline in Stranger Things 4, and it reached a new peak on the UK singles charts last week, landing at Number Two.

“Running Up That Hill has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden….,” Bush wrote in a post on her official website last week to celebrate the news. “How utterly brilliant!”

In another new post, she has now added: “It’s all so exciting! Since the last post, ‘Running Up That Hill’ has gone to No. 1 in Norway and Austria. This is such great news and we just heard today that it’s up from No. 8 to No. 4 in the U.S.”

“The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before!” Bush added. “I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the U.S. who has supported the song.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a top ten single over there and now it’s in the top 5! Thank you so much again to the Duffer Brothers – because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things, the track is being discovered by a whole new audience.”

Last week, Bush earned her first Number One album on the US’ Billboard charts when ‘Hounds Of Love’ topped the Top Alternative Albums Chart. It followed ‘Running Up That Hill’ rising to Number Eight on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, marking the first time one of Bush’s singles has landed in the Top 10 in the US.

Since Stranger Things 4 first aired last month, Spotify streams of ‘Running Up That Hill’ have also increased by at least 153 per cent.

In a previous statement, Bush shared her love for Stranger Things, saying she had “watched every series” of the show and “really loved it”. Explaining why she had agreed for her song to be included in the new episodes, she added: “When they approached us to use ‘Running Up That Hill’, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max. I’m really impressed by this latest series.”