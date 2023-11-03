Kate Bush thanks Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but will not attend ceremony

Kate Bush has issued a statement thanking the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for her upcoming induction, but has confirmed she will not attend the event.

It had been speculated upon whether the iconic singer, who very rarely makes public appearances, would show up for her induction ceremony.

Instead, she has expressed her honour at being included in this year’s class of inductees in a letter published on her own website.

“I am completely blown away by this huge honour – an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry,” she said. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade.”

“Last year was such a surprisingly successful time for my track ‘Running Up That Hill’ and

I’m sure that a lot of you who’ve voted me in to the RRHOF also drove that track up the charts. Thank you!”

That song, originally released on 1985’s ‘Hounds of Love’ album, surged to the top of the UK Singles Chart in 2022 after appearing prominently in the fourth season of Stranger Things. She became the oldest female artist, at 63, to reach the top of the chart, and it also broke the record for the longest gap between Number Ones, hitting the top 44 years after ‘Wuthering Heights’.

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it,” Bush continued.

“When I was growing up my hero was Elton John. I poured over his music, longed to be able to play piano like him and longed to write songs that could move people in the way his work moved me.”

“That little girl in South East London could never have dreamed she’d be sharing the event tonight with Bernie Taupin, Elton’s writing partner, an incredible lyricist who inspired me to keep writing songs – to keep trying. Congratulations Bernie! Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight!”

“Music is at the core of who I am and, like all musicians, being on the journey of trying to create something musically interesting is rife with feelings of doubt and insecurity. I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller,” she concluded.

Bush is being inducted into as part of the 2023 class that also includes Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners. In addition, as referenced by Bush, Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence Award at the event.

Earlier this week, Bush announced a series of new physical reissues of her album back catalogue, including two radical redesigns of ‘Hounds of Love’. The records will be available to order from her website from December 1.