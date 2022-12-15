Kate Hudson to release debut album next year

Kate Hudson has confirmed she will be releasing her debut album next year.

The actress first revealed that she was entering the music world back in April when she shared a photo of her in the studio to Instagram, describing singing as her “ikigai”, or “reason for being” in Japanese. “Finally realised it’s time to say fuck it and saaaannngg! #albumincoming #myikigai,” Hudson wrote.

Now, she has confirmed in an interview on The Tonight Show that the album will land in 2023 and explained how she decided to give music a go, having sung since she was a teenager.

“You know, I had this thing [during] Covid… Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like, ‘Do you have any regrets?’” she said. “I go, ‘I’m early forties… not yet.’ But during Covid, I was like, ‘You know, what am I doing?’ I just thought that would be one of my great regrets.” [via The Independent]

“I have no expectations,” she continued. “I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it. And I’m really proud of it. I can’t wait.”

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Hudson had previously appeared on screen together in her breakout film Almost Famous. Hudson earned a Golden Globe for her role as Penny Lane in the 2000 film when she was 19 years old, while Fallon played the slimy band manager Dennis Hope.

Although she is only just pursuing music professionally now, Hudson has made it known in the past that she could sing. In 2019, she shared a video to Instagram of her performing ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born while doing Pilates. She also covered numerous songs in her guest starring role as cantankerous dance teacher Cassandra July in season 4 of Glee, including a mash-up of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Americano’ and Jennifer Lopez‘ ‘Dance Again’.