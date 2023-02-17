Kate Moss, Stormzy, Nick Cave and more attend Vivienne Westwood’s funeral

Kate Moss, Stormzy and Nick Cave were among the famous figures who attended Vivienne Westwood’s funeral yesterday (February 16).
The legendary British fashion designer and environmental activist died “peacefully” in Clapham, south London on December 29, 2022. She was 81 years old.
As BBC News reports, the memorial service for Westwood was held at Southwark Cathedral. It is said that the dress code was ‘if in doubt, dress up’. Some guests opted to wear colourful outfits and Westwood’s own designs.
Helena Bonham Carter gave the eulogy at the service, according to the Evening Standard. Nick Cave, who attended with his wife Susie Cave, also spoke during the ceremony along with members of Westwood’s family.
Carter wore a Westwood-designed red tartan corseted blazer, matching skirt and a pearl necklace featuring a large Vivienne Westwood orb logo. Stormzy, meanwhile, was pictured in an all-black suit, shades and a silver Vivienne Westwood brooch.
Other guests included Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie, Bob Geldof, Victoria Beckham, Will Young, Paloma Faith, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.
They were joined by models Alexa Chung, Lily Cole, Georgia May Jagger, as well as artist Tracy Emin and actors Elle Fanning and Vanessa Redgrave.
Westwood’s widow Andreas Kronthaler, who is the creative director of the Vivienne Westwood fashion house, said in his opening address: “What she wanted more than anything was to make the world a better place.” Kronthaler reportedly went on to recall how the couple met, and spoke about the time they had spent together.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whom Westwood supported in her later years, was not granted permission to attend the funeral – a decision her family were “deeply disappointed” about (via the Guardian).
Westwood’s son Joseph Corré called on his mother’s “dear friend” Assange to be freed during his speech at Southwark Cathedral. He criticised the “trumped up accusations from a corrupt establishment” that had resulted in Assange’s absence.
In a statement following Westwood’s death, Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.”
A post from her fashion house read: “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”
Last year, Westwood premiered the documentary Wake Up Punk, which charted the decline of punk through interviews with the designer and her two sons, Ben Westwood and Joeseph Corré.
The late icon spoke to NME upon the film’s release – you can read the conversation in full here.