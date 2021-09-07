Kate Nash shares melancholic new single ‘Horsie’ and announces UK tour

Kate Nash has shared new single ‘Horsie’ and announced a handful of UK and European tour dates for 2022.

‘Horsie’ is the second track that the artist has released this year. Nash previously shared comeback single ‘Misery‘ in May.

Of the track, which will feature on her new album later this year, Nash said: “The song was the first I wrote in the pandemic. It’s lacklustre, it’s barely lifting the pencil, it’s being lonely, about missing those lost and curling up in that heavy blanket and the comfort of well practiced sadness.

“This was the first song that inspired the new record and I really just wanted to not try and lean into whatever I was feeling and thinking, be as honest as possible and I found so much beauty and comfort in that.”

The singer has also announced a host of UK and European dates in 2022 including shows in Brighton, London, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 10), which you can purchase here.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter is in the process of filming a documentary about learning to adapt and survive as an artist against all odds in the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the second documentary Nash has featured in after 2018’s Underestimate The Girl, which took aim at the “male-dominated music industry” and followed her journey to being an independent artist.

She also recently opened up about the future of GLOW following its sudden cancellation last year.

The singer-actress and her co-stars were part of the way into filming the Netflix series’ fourth and final season during the first COVID lockdown when the show was axed.

However, speaking to NME, Nash mused that they could still come back in some form, noting the example of Frasier being revived many years later.

“I can’t tell you anything hopeful,” she admitted. “I have a feeling…Frasier‘s coming back, so it’s never completely the end these days.

“I feel like when we’re in our 50s and 60s there will be a GLOW movie. They’ll be like, ‘Put your leotards on, ladies’ and we’ll be slammed and broken in the ring again, apart from Alison Brie who will still be perfect and incredible like a machine.”

Nash’s last album, ‘Yesterday Was Forever‘, came out in 2018 and was awarded three stars by NME.

It was described as “a record paid for by fans, and made for the fans. It may not find much love outside of them, but fuck it. She doesn’t need anyone else now”.