Kate Tempest has shared a moving poem about the NHS for an upcoming charity book project – listen to it below.

The poem is set to appear in a book called Dear NHS: 100 Stories To Say Thank You, which features 100 household names telling their personal stories of the health service.

Curated and edited by Adam Kay, the author of This is Going to Hurt, celebrity contributors include: Paul McCartney, Emilia Clarke, Peter Kay, Stephen Fry, Dawn French, Sir Trevor McDonald, Graham Norton, Sir Michael Palin, Naomie Harris, Ricky Gervais, Sir David Jason, Dame Emma Thompson, Joanna Lumley and many more.

Today (May 28), Tempest took to Twitter to share her poem in audio form.

“I was asked to write a poem about the NHS for a charity book project called ‘Dear NHS’ headed up by Adam Kay, bestselling author of This Is Going To Hurt. All royalties going to NHS Charities Together,” she wrote, before sharing the book’s pre-order link.

Listen to Tempest’s poem below:

I was asked to write a poem about the NHS for a charity book project called ‘Dear NHS’ headed up by Adam Kay, bestselling author of This Is Going To Hurt. All royalties going to NHS Charities Together. Listen to it here: https://t.co/4mGWQIIW3b pic.twitter.com/QUQBkMDIvs — kate tempest (@katetempest) May 28, 2020

All profits from Dear NHS will go to NHS Charities Together to fund vital research and projects, and The Lullaby Trust which supports parents bereaved of babies and young children.

Due to be released on July 9, you can pre-order the book here.

