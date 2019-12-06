Trending:

Katherine Jenkins mugged in the street after helping women who had been robbed

The incident occurred as Jenkins was on her way to a concert

Elizabeth Aubrey
Katherine Jenkins was mugged in London earlier this week. Credit - Getty

Katherine Jenkins has been mugged in London whilst trying to assist a woman who had been robbed.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano singer was on her way to a rehearsal for a charity carol concert yesterday (December 4) when she saw the woman being attacked, her agent reported.

After trying to help, Jenkins herself was then mugged whilst trying to help. Following the incident, the Metropolitan Police reported that two 15-year-old girls were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Katherine Jenkins at Latitude – Credit: Getty

According to the BBC, both girls were initially released under investigation but then one was re-arrested yesterday (December 5) in connection with the incident after “further information was received.” The girl remains in custody.

Jenkins’ agent said: “Katherine was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee memorial charity carol concert at St Luke’s Church.

“On her way to rehearsal she witnessed an older lady being mugged and intervened to help. As a result of her stepping in, Katherine was then mugged herself.”

The agent added that later, Jenkins was able to identify the mugger.

Jenkins also went on to perform at the concert. “She didn’t want to let the charity down,” her agent added.

