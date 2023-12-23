Katherine Ryan hits out at “grubby little eel face” Justin Timberlake

Katherine Ryan has hit out at Justin Timberlake for his behaviour towards Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in the past, calling him a “grubby little eel face”.

Timberlake has received considerable criticism over various revelations Spears made about him in her recent memoir The Woman In Me. The pair dated between 1998 and 2002 and Spears claimed Timberlake had cheated on her multiple times, and also discussed how he damaged her reputation through the ‘Cry Me A River’ video, where “a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain”.

She added that the media saw her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy” when in reality she was “comatose in Louisiana” trying to mend her broken heart while Timberlake was “happily running around Hollywood”.

Spears also claimed he pressured her to have an abortion when he got her pregnant because he thought they “weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives” and were “way too young”. Spears added: “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it.”

Timberlake appeared to acknowledge the incidents when he made a comment about “meaning no disrespect” during a recent performance of his hit ‘Cry Me A River’ at a surprise show in Las Vegas.

Now, Ryan has called out Timberlake on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything.

“So Justin Timberlake popped his grubby little eel face out from the rock he previously crawled behind to perform at the opening of new Las Vegas hotspot, Fountainebleau, smugly offering up, quote ‘No disrespect’ before performing ‘Cry Me A River’ and we know that at the time there was loads of press around the song being about Britney Spears cheating on him,” Ryan began [via Metro].

“It was supposedly about their breakup and Justin Timberlake at that time could do no wrong, and I really have no problem with him but this is a slimy fucking thing to say,” she added. “He just wasn’t this nice guy that we thought he was.”

Ryan went on to criticise Timberlake over his actions relating to the infamous wardrobe malfunction Janet Jackson suffered during the Super Bowl half-time show in 2004. Timberlake was also involved in the show and exposed Jackson’s nipple, which caused great controversy and damaged her career while Timberlake suffered no consequences.

“He was involved in that Superbowl Janet Jackson boob reveal and she almost lost her career for that and nothing was said about him. He was the one that removed the little part of her bra that showed almost her nipple,” she said.

“Janet Jackson, an iconic legendary black woman, took all of the fall for that and Justin Timberlake was like fine, and in his break up with Britney, she sort of went off the rails and Justin Timberlake was… fine,” before reiterating: “He’s just not the good guy that we thought he was.

“No disrespect, but the new meaning of that song now is just loaded with poison.”

Ryan then addressed Spears’ apparent response to Timberlake’s “no disrespect comment”, where she said: “I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball… and he would cry… no disrespect!”

“How has Justin not thoroughly got the hint that Britney has receipts, and most of the fandom is on her side?” asked Ryan. “Does he think he’s just going to get away with this and Britney will be placed back under a conservatorship? Is Justin Timberlake delusional?”