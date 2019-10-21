Katherine Ryan burgled by masked intruder who tried to steal laptop containing Netflix scripts
She was burgled at her North London home.
Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed how her boyfriend fought off a burglar at her London home to save a laptop containing scripts for her forthcoming Netflix show.
The TV star and former NME columnist shared a clip of police attending her North London home on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Cool to be robbed tonight by a masked man in our home.”
In another video, Ryan is seen holding her laptop and points out blood on its case. Praising her boyfriend, Ryan wrote: “This is why I love Bobby K (Kootstra), he got in a fight and wrestled back my Netflix series, all my scripts.”
Making light of the situation, Ryan joked: “That’s fine, I never liked sleeping anyway.”
Posting on Twitter, she also revealed that a ring had been stolen and shared an image of the jewellery on Twitter.
She asked: “Is there a way to circulate this foreshadowing ring around pawn shops that the masked man stole before he was tackled into the street?”
In another Instagram clip, Ryan joked she would get a German shepherd after her small dogs were “asleep at the wheel” during the incident.
The comedian has previously teamed up with Netflix on stand-up specials In Trouble and Glitter Room and also appeared alongside Jimmy Carr in The Fix.
She is also a regular face on panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats.