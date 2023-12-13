Kathleen Hanna announces 2024 US book tour to support memoir

Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna has announced a book tour of the United States to support the upcoming release of her new memoir.

In July, Hanna announced details of the memoir, titled Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk, which will be released on May 14, 2024 via the Harper Collins imprint Ecco. The book is said to detail the life and relationships of the singer, as well as discuss the emergence of the Riot Grrrl movement. Pre-order the book here.

Now, Hanna, who has also fronted the bands Le Tigre and The Julie Ruin, has revealed details of a 10-date book tour around the US to take place in May. See the full list of dates below and get your tickets here.

The Seattle date of the tour is also set to be streamed live online, with a portion of ticket sales being donated to the charity Peace Sisters.

“As Hanna makes clear, being in a ‘girl band’, especially a punk girl band, in those years was not a simple or safe prospect,” reads a description of the book. “Male violence and antagonism threatened at every turn, and surviving as a singer who was a lightning rod for controversy took limitless amounts of determination.”

“But the relationships she developed during those years buoyed her—including with her bandmates, Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and Johanna Fateman; her friendships with Kurt Cobain and [Minor Threat/Fugazi frontman] Ian MacKaye; and her introduction to Joan Jett— were all a testament to how the punk world could nurture and care for its own”.

“Hanna opens up about falling in love with Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys and her debilitating battle with Lyme disease, and she brings us behind the scenes of her musical growth in her bands, Le Tigre and The Julie Ruin. She also writes candidly about the Riot Grrrl movement, documenting with love its grassroots origins but critiquing its later exclusivity.”

Bikini Kill reunited in 2019 and completed their first UK and European tour in 18 years back in April this year.

Kathleen Hanna’s US book tour dates:

MAY 2024

14 – BROOKLYN, Greenlight Bookstore @ Kings Theatre

15 – WASHINGTON, DC, Loyalty Bookstore @ Lincoln Theatre

16 – CINCINNATI, Joseph-Beth Booksellers @ Mason High School

18 – CHICAGO, Women & Children First @ Hermann Hall

20 – LOS ANGELES, Book Soup @ First Congregational Church

21 – SAN FRANCISCO, City Arts & Lectures @ The Sydney Goldstein Theater

22 – SEATTLE, Seattle Arts & Lectures @ Town Hall Seattle

23 – PORTLAND – Powell’s Book @ Revolution Hall

28 – BOSTON, Brookline Booksmith @ The Wilbur Theatre

29 – PHILADELPHIA, Uncle Bobbie’s @ WHYY Studio