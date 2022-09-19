Kathryn Joseph, Walt Disco, C Duncan and more all up for 2022 SAY Award

The longlist for the Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY) Award has been revealed for 2022 – see the 20 nominees below.

The annual award pays tribute to the best in Scottish music, and this year’s award will be handed out at a live ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls on October 20.

The longlist was whittled down from 369 eligible record submissions by 100 impartial music industry nominators. Among the nominees for this year’s award are C Duncan with ‘Alluvium’, Kathryn Joseph for her third album ‘For You Who Are The Wronged’, Walt Disco‘s ‘Unlearning’ and Fergus McCreadie for his Mercury Prize-nominated ‘Forest Floor’.

See the full SAY Award 2021 longlist below:

AiiTee – ‘Better Days’

Andrew Wasylyk – ‘Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia’

Annie Booth – ‘Lazybody’

Bemz – ‘M4’

C Duncan – ‘Alluvium’

Callum Easter – ‘System’

Constant Follower – ‘Neither Is, Nor Ever Was’

Declan Welsh and the Decadent West – ‘It’s Been A Year’

Duncan Lyall – ‘Milestone’

Fergus McCreadie – ‘Forest Floor’

Hamish Hawk – ‘Heavy Elevator’

Hen Hoose – ‘Equaliser’

Kathryn Joseph – ‘For You Who Are The Wronged’

Kobi Onyame – ‘Don’t Drink The Poison’

The Ninth Wave – ‘Heavy Like a Headache’

Niteworks – ‘A’Ghrian’

Proc Fiskal – ‘Siren Spine Sysex’

Rebecca Vasmant – ‘With Love, From Glasgow’

Seonaid Aitken Ensemble – ‘Chasing Sakura’

Walt Disco – ‘Unlearning

Robert Kilpatrick, Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: “As Scotland’s national music prize, The SAY Award exists to celebrate the cultural impact and contribution of our nation’s recorded output. 2022’s Longlist presents a dynamic and diverse collection of albums which spans multiple genres and showcases both established and rising talent from across the country.

“Despite the turbulence of recent times, the enduring impact and resonance of the album format remains. As vehicles of both self-discovery and connection with others, their power to ground, inspire and unite us is perhaps more important than ever.”

The longlist will be further whittled down by a specially selected judging panel to create the shortlist of 10 albums for this year’s SAY Award. In addition, the public will be able to vote for their favourite album on the longlist from October 3-5 to ensure it makes the shortlist.

Mogwai were announced as the winners of the 2021 SAY Award for their 10th studio LP ‘As The Love Continues’. Elsewhere during the ceremony, rising Edinburgh star Lvra was honoured with a new Sound of Young Scotland Award and Frightened Rabbit were crowned the inaugural winner of a new award to recognise a ‘Modern Scottish Classic’ album.

The 2022 SAY Award winner will take away a £20,000 prize, with the nine runners-up receiving £1,000. Alongside the main award, the Sound of Young Scotland Award and the Modern Scottish Classic Award will also make a return this year.