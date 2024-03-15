Katie Waissel supports Jedward’s comments on “manipulative” Louis Walsh, calls for “public inquiry” into ‘X Factor’

Katie Waissel has become the latest former X Factor contestant to criticise former X Factor judge Louis Walsh.

Earlier this week, Jedward took aim at their former manager Walsh, following him branding them as “vile” during his time on Celebrity Big Brother (March 12).

After another contestant asked Walsh what it was like working with the pop duo, he replied: “They were vile…But they were great. I got five million quid for them, I swear on my mother’s life,” he said.

Advertisement

“But they were vile. But they were novelty, it was great for the show, and it was all about the show.”

The Irish singers – comprised of identical twins John and Edward Grimes – rose to fame back in 2009, aged 17, when they appeared on the UK singing competition. During their stint on the show, they were mentored by Walsh and have since gone on to release four studio albums and take on a number of reality TV roles.

Within minutes of ITV airing the comments made by the 71-year-old music mogul, the duo took to social media to hit back.

Now, Waissel has also hit back in a lengthy post on social media in which she criticised Walsh and the X Factor, while also sharing her solidarity with Jedward. Waissel was also a contestant in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2016.

She wrote: “@planetjedward firstly, having met you both personally, I can unequivocally state that you are by no means ‘vile’, if anything you are both absolutely the contrary to this! I stand firmly behind you in your corner, always.”

.@planetjedward firstly, having met you both personally, I can unequivocally state that you are by no means ‘vile’ , if anything you are both absolutely the contrary to this! I stand firmly behind you in your corner, always.

What I wish for the general public to take from this,… — Katie Waissel (@katiewaissel24) March 13, 2024

Advertisement

She continued to allege: “What I wish for the general public to take from this, is that Louis Walsh, former X Factor judge, has confirmed and revealed on national television, the tip of the iceberg of abuse, manipulation and coercion that went on behind the scenes on the X Factor, of which myself and many others have spoken publicly about.

“By stating he [Louis Walsh] made £5million off of Jedward, immediately after calling them ‘vile’ and stating that they made ‘great tv’, in itself, only but further confirms how the show was disturbingly manufactured and manipulated.

“This is not the first time a former judge has disclosed contradictory and manipulated tactics to secure contestants, all in the while, completely unbeknownst to the contestants themselves.

“All contestants were lead to believe they entered a singing competition, as did the general public.

“There are serious and significant issues that need to be addressed, and further remedied, by all parties involved in the making, producing and broadcasting of the now cancelled show, X Factor, as well as a public inquiry to be held, to ensure the future of music and television is protected through their findings, to update policy, regulation, and legislation.”

NME has reached out to ITV for comment on Waissel’s post, and to representatives of Walsh.

In their post earlier this week, Jedward claimed: “Louis Walsh is a cold-hearted bastard who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died,” they wrote in the first of a series of tweets. “Louis Walsh Bitched and talked about us to our best friend Tara Reid and then we fired him!”

Later, they also went on to allege that Walsh was “an evil manipulator” who reportedly “forced us into an office to pay £70k+ to from our bank account to one of his own PR workers”.

“Louis Walsh tried to make us sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with without our mom we wouldn’t be here today! What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?” they wrote, also going on to give various examples of other artists they claim “hate” Walsh.

“Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful we aren’t going to have our character taken. Justice will be served,” the last tweet read.

The X Factor has faced criticism from other former contestants in the past.

Ex-Little Mix member Jesy Nelson criticised The X Factor for its lack of support during her time on the show.

Nelson joined the band during their formation on The X Factor in 2011 but announced her departure from the group in 2020. Speaking to The Guardian, Nelson said in 2021 “nothing prepares” contestants for the experience, especially the social media trolling that she experienced during her time on the show.

Nelson added: “When I was struggling, I didn’t feel there was anyone I could talk to. We were like babies: Perrie was 17, I was 20.

“I’m hoping that programmes like this are now taking more responsibility. It’s so important because nobody prepares you for what you’re about to go through.”

The series was created in 2004 by TV personality Simon Cowell – who also served as one of its judges for seasons one through seven, then again for seasons 11 through 15 – and bolstered acts like Little Mix, Olly Murs and One Direction in their infancies.

The final edition of the original X Factor format aired in 2018, marking 15 consecutive years on the air. Spin-off series The X Factor: Celebrity and The X Factor: Band aired in 2019, before the franchise took its first official proper hiatus in 2020.