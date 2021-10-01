Katy B announces new EP with Jaz Karis collaboration ‘Open Wound’

Katy B has announced a new EP called ‘Peace and Offerings’ – listen to ‘Open Wound’, her new collaboration with Jaz Karis, below.

The new EP will come out on October 29 and follows recent comeback single ‘Under My Skin’, which will also feature on the record.

Discussing the new EP, Katy B said: “I think I consciously leaned into my RnB side more on this project. With the clubs being closed, it reflects what I’d be listening to and vibing to at home. My top ten songs are classic RnB songs, I’m a nostalgia head and I wanted to bring that throwback feel to the music.”

Of its title, she added: “The ‘Peace’ is me taking myself away and having peace of mind and the ‘Offerings’ are the songs, the parts of myself I’m giving away. In a way I’m reintroducing myself again: I am the offering.

“This isn’t a project necessarily made for the clubs, I’d say it’s a soundtrack to a pre-drinks soiree with your girls,” she added. “That may surprise some people. These songs are a taste of what’s to come, I’m dropping Easter eggs all over this project. I want people to find an escape in these songs, I want them to feel hope but also the power within themselves.”

Listen to ‘Open Wound’ and see the tracklist for ‘Peace and Offerings’ below:

1. ‘Under My Skin’

2. ‘Open Wound’ (feat. Jaz Karis)

3. ‘Dancing Round the Truth’

4. ‘Lay Low’

5. ‘Aftermath’

6. ‘Floating’

7. ‘In Your Room’

8. ‘Daydreaming on a Tuesday’

Katy B last released an album in the form of 2016’s ‘Honey’, which featured a host of collaborators including Kaytranada, Major Lazer, Four Tet, Novelist, Craig David and more. It was her third record, following 2014’s ‘Little Red’ and 2011’s Mercury Prize nominated ‘On A Mission’

In February this year, she provided vocals for a remixed version of Moses Boyd‘s ‘2 Far Gone’, which originally appeared on Boyd’s 2020 record ‘Dark Matter’.