Katy B, Macy Gray and more join Mighty Hoopla 2022 line-up

Mighty Hoopla has announced a new wave of acts for this year’s festival – check out the line-up below.

The pop event will be held at Brockwell Park in south London on June 3 and 4, with Steps and Sugababes set to headline. Anastacia, Self Esteem, Jessie Ware and Basement Jaxx (DJ set) are also on the bill.

Today (March 1) organisers have confirmed a host of new additions, including Katy B, Macy Gray, Garage All Stars (featuring Romeo and Lisa Maffia), Booty Luv, 2 Unlimited and Oscar & The Wolf.

Tickets for Mighty Hoopla 2022 are available from here, starting at £57.50.

You can see the line-up below (new additions in bold) along with the official festival poster.

2 Unlimited

5ive

Absolute.

Agnes

Artful Dodger

Basement Jaxx

Big Freedia

Booty Luv

Buttmitzvah

Cascada

Charity Shop Sue’s 2nd Hand Bangerz

Cleopatra

Confidence Man

Corona

Crayola The Queen

Dan Beaumont

Danielle Moore (Crazy P)

Dean McCullough

DJ Paulette

Eve

Faggamuffin

Family Jewels

Five Star

Garage All Stars FT. Romeo & Lisa Maffia

George Michael Disco

Guilty Pleasures

Haddaway

Harriet Rose

Haus Of Dons

Hugo Hamlet

Jamelia

Jayda G

Jayde Adams

Jodie Harsh

Joshua James

Jungle Kitty

Katy B

Kim Wilde

LADS

Lady Lloyd

London Gay Men’s Chorus

Louise

Lucy Fizz & Friends

Macy Gray

Mae Muller

Majorette’s

Mimi’s

Natalie Imbruglia

Natasha Bedingfield

Neil Prince

Nimmo

Oscar & The Wolf

Outhaus

Pablo Vittar (DJ Set)

Pinky Promise

Pussy Liquor

Queefy

Queer House Party

Raven Mandella

Rhys Pieces

Samantha Fox

Self Esteem

Sophie Lloyd

Sweet Female Attitude

The 411

The Bitten Peach

The Cocoa Butter Club

The Grand presents Pleasure Palace

The Grand’s Dream Team

The Honey Badgers’ Cabaret

U OK Hun?

Woof Cabaret

Sugababes’ original line-up – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy – will perform a headline set at Mighty Hoopla 2022 after releasing an expanded reissue of their 2000 debut album, ‘One Touch’, last year.

Speaking to NME last May, the trio explained that “COVID threw a spanner in the works” after they began to record new material prior to the pandemic, “but we’ve got so much material that we need to work through.”

Donaghy continued: “We probably need to do a little more recording. As soon as we can get back together in the studio, we’re going to work on something fresh.

“But there’s a lot of material that I feel we should collate together because it’s some of our best work ever and it would be a shame for it not to be released properly.”