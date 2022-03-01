Katy B, Macy Gray and more join Mighty Hoopla 2022 line-up

Mighty Hoopla has announced a new wave of acts for this year’s festival – check out the line-up below.
The pop event will be held at Brockwell Park in south London on June 3 and 4, with Steps and Sugababes set to headline. Anastacia, Self Esteem, Jessie Ware and Basement Jaxx (DJ set) are also on the bill.
- READ MORE: Mighty Hoopla 2021 review: glittery pop fun and queer brilliance at south London one-dayer
Today (March 1) organisers have confirmed a host of new additions, including Katy B, Macy Gray, Garage All Stars (featuring Romeo and Lisa Maffia), Booty Luv, 2 Unlimited and Oscar & The Wolf.
Tickets for Mighty Hoopla 2022 are available from here, starting at £57.50.
You can see the line-up below (new additions in bold) along with the official festival poster.
2 Unlimited
5ive
Absolute.
Agnes
Artful Dodger
Basement Jaxx
Big Freedia
Booty Luv
Buttmitzvah
Cascada
Charity Shop Sue’s 2nd Hand Bangerz
Cleopatra
Confidence Man
Corona
Crayola The Queen
Dan Beaumont
Danielle Moore (Crazy P)
Dean McCullough
DJ Paulette
Eve
Faggamuffin
Family Jewels
Five Star
Garage All Stars FT. Romeo & Lisa Maffia
George Michael Disco
Guilty Pleasures
Haddaway
Harriet Rose
Haus Of Dons
Hugo Hamlet
Jamelia
Jayda G
Jayde Adams
Jodie Harsh
Joshua James
Jungle Kitty
Katy B
Kim Wilde
LADS
Lady Lloyd
London Gay Men’s Chorus
Louise
Lucy Fizz & Friends
Macy Gray
Mae Muller
Majorette’s
Mimi’s
Natalie Imbruglia
Natasha Bedingfield
Neil Prince
Nimmo
Oscar & The Wolf
Outhaus
Pablo Vittar (DJ Set)
Pinky Promise
Pussy Liquor
Queefy
Queer House Party
Raven Mandella
Rhys Pieces
Samantha Fox
Self Esteem
Sophie Lloyd
Sweet Female Attitude
The 411
The Bitten Peach
The Cocoa Butter Club
The Grand presents Pleasure Palace
The Grand’s Dream Team
The Honey Badgers’ Cabaret
U OK Hun?
Woof Cabaret
Sugababes’ original line-up – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy – will perform a headline set at Mighty Hoopla 2022 after releasing an expanded reissue of their 2000 debut album, ‘One Touch’, last year.
Speaking to NME last May, the trio explained that “COVID threw a spanner in the works” after they began to record new material prior to the pandemic, “but we’ve got so much material that we need to work through.”
Donaghy continued: “We probably need to do a little more recording. As soon as we can get back together in the studio, we’re going to work on something fresh.
“But there’s a lot of material that I feel we should collate together because it’s some of our best work ever and it would be a shame for it not to be released properly.”