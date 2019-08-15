Katy Perry accused of sexual harassment by a second person

It comes after model in 'Teenage Dream' video made a series of allegations earlier this week

A second person has come forward accusing Katy Perry of sexual harassment.

Earlier this week, model Josh Kloss who starred alongside the singer in her 2010 music video for ‘Teenage Dream’ made a series of allegations on his Instagram page. He claimed that Perry – who was a crush of his at the time – once yanked at his underwear without his permission at a party, in turn revealing his genitals to people stood near him.

He wrote: “So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel [Brand]. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujeck’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

Now, a female TV host in Georgia named Tina Kandelaki has accused Perry of harassing her at an industry party, according to Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta,

Kandelaki claims Perry was heavily intoxicated when she inappropriately touched her and tried to kiss her. Kandelaki says she rejected Perry’s alleged advances, but the pop singer continued to act inappropriately with other people attending the event.

She went on to say she decided to go public after hearing about Perry’s alleged mistreatment of Kloss.

There has been no official response to any of the accusations from Perry or her representatives at the time of writing.