Katy Perry announces first single from new album ‘KP5’

Katy Perry has shared details of the first single from her upcoming new album ‘KP5’ – and it’s arriving very soon.

“The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020,” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “THE MUSIC MUST GO ON.”

Accompanying her announcement was a grainy photo, which looks like it could be the artwork for ‘Daisies’, showing Perry posing in amongst a sea of daisies, with the song’s title printed above her head.

Advertisement

See Perry’s post below:

You can pre-save ‘Daisies’ on the following link.

Perry’s last album was 2017’s ‘Witness’, which spawned the singles ‘Chained To The Rhythm, ‘Bon Appetit’, ‘Swish Swish’, ‘Save As Draft’ and ‘Hey Hey Hey’.

Earlier this year, Katy Perry announced she was pregnant with the video for ‘Never Worn White’.

The singer made the reveal with the help of the visuals for her latest song, where at the end Perry displays her baby bump, confirming previous fan speculation that she would announce her pregnancy in this way.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Katy Perry has won her appeal after it was ruled that her single ‘Dark Horse’ plagiarised a Christian rap single.

It was ruled in July 2019 that Perry’s 2013 single copied the beat of Christian rap song, ‘Joyful Noise’ by rapper Flame.

The singer and her collaborators – producers Dr. Luke, Max Martin and Cirkut, guest artist Juicy J, and songwriter Sarah Hudson. Capitol Records, Warner Bros. Music Corporation, Kobalt Publishing and Kasz Money Inc – were subsequently ordered to pay some $2.8 million to Flame and her co-writers.

But Perry has now prevailed after her lawyers made a motion for judgment as a matter of law, which asks the judge to conclude that no reasonable jury could have come to its final decision.