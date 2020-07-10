Katy Perry announces new album ‘Smile’ and shares title track

Katy Perry has shared new track ‘Smile’, the titular effort from her upcoming fifth album.

Describing her latest effort, Perry explained that she wrote it while battling “one of the darkest periods of my life”.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

‘Smile’ is set for release on August 14. The album will also feature previously released singles ‘Never Really Over’, ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ and ‘Daisies’.

The past year has also seen Perry release standalone singles ‘Small Talk’ and ‘Never Worn White’.

‘Smile’ will be Perry’s first album since the release of ‘Witness’ in 2017. It also follows up on her promise that it would be out this year, despite the challenges presented by coronavirus.

Advertisement

“In California, you know, there’s going to be a lot of rules and ways of doing things – we’re not just going to go back to normal,” she said when she announced ‘Daisies’.

“I’m going to put out a record this year, quarantined or not, because we ain’t gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing, even if we’re dancing in our homes.”