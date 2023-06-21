Katy Perry celebrates anniversaries of first three albums with new box set and unreleased songs

Katy Perry is marking the anniversaries of her first three albums with a new box set and two unreleased songs.

The pop star’s first three albums – ‘One of the Boys’ (2008), ‘Teenage Dream’ (2010) and ‘Prism‘ (2013) – are celebrating their 15th, 13th and 10th anniversaries this year, respectively.

On Tuesday (June 20) Perry announced the ‘Katy Perry CATalog Collector’s Edition’, out October 20, which will feature new tracks, limited edition vinyls, never-before-seen photos, behind the scenes content and more bonus material for fans.

‘One Of The Boys – 15th Anniversary Edition’ will come with a seven-inch vinyl featuring unreleased songs ‘A Cup of Coffee’ and ‘I Think I’m Ready’, which are also available to stream now.

Each vinyl features a brand new design, including opaque violet (‘One Of The Boys’) a red and white peppermint “pinwheel” (‘Teenage Dream’) and “prismatic splatter” (‘Prism’).

The ‘Teenage Dream – Teenager Edition’ will include the extra that songs featured on the 2012 ‘Complete Confection’ reissue of the LP, while ‘Prism – 10th Anniversary Edition’ comes with three bonus songs from the album’s deluxe edition.

“I don’t really believe in anniversaries, I don’t typically acknowledge them, but this was too good to be true this year. The math totally mathed,” Perry said in a video message shared to her Instagram “Those are monumental numbers and I figured we’d do something special with them.”

The collection is out October 20, 2023 and can be purchased for £95.99 here.

Perry posted a tribute to ‘One of the Boys’ this weekend, wishing her “first musical child” a “happy 15th anniversary”.

“She may be a young teen but has always had a bit of an attitude,” the singer wrote. “Thank you to all the KCs who have stuck around since the Warped and Hello Katy days… tbh I still think of myself as One of the Boys.”

Last month, Perry performed at King Charles’ coronation concert along with Take That and Lionel Richie.

Elsewhere, the singer recently revealed that she wants to collaborate Ice Spice in the near future.