Katy Perry channels Elvis Presley to tease Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry has teased her upcoming Las Vegas residency with a new clip that sees her channel late rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley.

The ‘Dark Horse’ singer and American Idol judge’s ‘Katy Perry: Play’ residency kicks off on December 29 at The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino. It runs until March 19, 2022.

Taking to social media earlier this week, Perry shared a preview video in which she slips into an Elvis-style jumpsuit featuring an oversized ‘KP LV’ belt buckle, with ‘Stay Fabulous’ embossed on the back in rhinestones.

“Only one month until we can officially #PLAY together at @ResortsWorldLV!,” she captioned her post, which also included a number of mushroom and dice emoji. “Like if you’re coming to the show, comment if you’re coming to the show.”

Only 1️⃣ month until we can officially 🍄#PLAY🍄 together at @ResortsWorldLV! 🎲🎰 Like if you’re coming to the show, comment if you’re coming to the show 🙃🙋🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/QNXMJ68iph pic.twitter.com/yX0jmJ9Qsh — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 29, 2021

A synopsis for Perry’s Vegas show reads: “Global pop superstar, Katy Perry, will introduce a sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of The World with a larger than life show that can be experienced only at Resorts World Theatre.”

A variety of tiered tickets are available for fans to purchase including the ‘Witness VIP’ package, which includes a reserved seat in the orchestra section, a complimentary VIP beverage voucher, a souvenir red carpet step and repeat photo and limited-edition Katy Perry merchandise.

Other packages include: ‘Smile’, ‘One Of The Boys’ and ‘Katy Hudson’. There are also a number of ‘Teenage Dream’ VIP upgrades up for grabs. For more information, visit the Resorts World website here.

Perry’s last album was 2020’s ‘Smile’. In October, she shared a sweeping cover of the Beatles classic ‘All You Need Is Love’ for a new Gap advert.

In an Instagram post announcing the partnership with Gap, Perry also revealed that she used to work in one of the company’s shops in Santa Barbara, California.