Katy Perry channels Elvis Presley to tease Las Vegas residency

The 'Dark Horse' singer's Sin City residency kicks off later this month

By Will Lavin
Katy Perry and Elvis Presley
Katy Perry and Elvis Presley. CREDIT: Getty Images

Katy Perry has teased her upcoming Las Vegas residency with a new clip that sees her channel late rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley.

The ‘Dark Horse’ singer and American Idol judge’s ‘Katy Perry: Play’ residency kicks off on December 29 at The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino. It runs until March 19, 2022.

Taking to social media earlier this week, Perry shared a preview video in which she slips into an Elvis-style jumpsuit featuring an oversized ‘KP LV’ belt buckle, with ‘Stay Fabulous’ embossed on the back in rhinestones.

“Only one month until we can officially #PLAY together at @ResortsWorldLV!,” she captioned her post, which also included a number of mushroom and dice emoji. “Like if you’re coming to the show, comment if you’re coming to the show.”

A synopsis for Perry’s Vegas show reads: “Global pop superstar, Katy Perry, will introduce a sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of The World with a larger than life show that can be experienced only at Resorts World Theatre.”

A variety of tiered tickets are available for fans to purchase including the ‘Witness VIP’ package, which includes a reserved seat in the orchestra section, a complimentary VIP beverage voucher, a souvenir red carpet step and repeat photo and limited-edition Katy Perry merchandise.

Other packages include: ‘Smile’, ‘One Of The Boys’ and ‘Katy Hudson’. There are also a number of ‘Teenage Dream’ VIP upgrades up for grabs. For more information, visit the Resorts World website here.

Perry’s last album was 2020’s ‘Smile’. In October, she shared a sweeping cover of the Beatles classic ‘All You Need Is Love’ for a new Gap advert.

In an Instagram post announcing the partnership with Gap, Perry also revealed that she used to work in one of the company’s shops in Santa Barbara, California.

