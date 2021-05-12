Katy Perry confirms details of new Las Vegas residency ‘Play’

Katy Perry has confirmed that she will take up a Las Vegas residency this year – get all the details below.

The singer, who released her latest album ‘Smile’ last year, was recently rumoured to be hosting a show at the new Resorts World casino in Vegas, which contains a 5,000-seater venue. She’s now confirmed the news.

“It’s a TRIP to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency,” Perry tweeted to reveal the news, confirming that the residency will open on December 29 this year and will be hosted, as rumoured, at the Resorts World Theatre.

!!!ᗩᖇᗴ YOᑌ ᖇᗴᗩᗪY TO ᑭᒪᗩY!!! It’s a 🍄TRIP🍄 to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, opening Dec 29 2021 @ The Theatre @ResortsWorldLV. Everything you need to know about tickets is at https://t.co/VNXmphRhJe #KATYPERRYPLAY pic.twitter.com/QMY0aPejUV — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2021

Perry’s new album came out last year. Reviewing ‘Smile’ upon its release in August, NME wrote: “While Perry has returned to her tried-and-tested formula of vivid pop, there’s a missing ingredient.

“It’s frustrating, as this is the woman behind some of the most fun – and biggest-selling – songs of all time. But as much as you want ‘Smile’ to be a return to form, her fifth album’s songs fail to grip. All in all, ‘Smile’ lacks the fireworks of Perry’s record-breaking years.”

In the wake of the album, the singer has also revealed that she’s planning on releasing an access-all-areas documentary focusing on the “juicy” parts of her life, inspired by her former nemesis Taylor Swift, and her 2019 Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

“At first there was a thought about putting something out, but as time goes on the story gets juicier,” Perry said. “I say that because I think that ‘Witness’ time of my life is just one chapter in a very large book that is yet to be finished.”