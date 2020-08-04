Katy Perry defends Ellen DeGeneres over staff claims on her TV show

Katy Perry has defended Ellen DeGeneres after current and former staff members alleged her TV show’s work environment was “dominated by fear.”

Last week, it was reported that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was under internal investigation after the show’s producers were accused of fostering an environment filled with “racism, fear and intimidation.”

It led to DeGeneres personally addressing her staff in a note, confirming that an internal investigation was underway and saying that she wanted to make sure the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a happy place from day one.

“No one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

“I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions…I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

Now Perry has also defended the TV personality.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been on the air since 2003.

Meanwhile, Perry recently revealed that she ended her longstanding beef with Taylor Swift to set a positive example for young fans.