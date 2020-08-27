Katy Perry gives birth to her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has given birth to her first child, a daughter with actor Orlando Bloom.

Confirming the news to Unicef, a statement said: “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

The couple added: “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

“Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”



Perry first announced her pregnancy in March with the video for her song ‘Never Worn White’.

The singer made the reveal with the help of the visuals for the song, which is the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album.

Earlier this month, Perry shared the official music video for her latest single, ‘Smile’.

‘Smile’ is the title track from Perry’s forthcoming sixth studio album, which is slated for an August 28 release. It follows previous singles ‘Daisies‘, ‘Harleys In Hawaii‘ and gold-certified ‘Never Really Over‘.