It's her third single of 2019

Katy Perry has shared the video for her new single ‘Harleys in Hawaii’, which sees her riding one of the famous motorbikes on the island.

In the clip which you can watch below, the singer is filmed riding a Harley Davidson in a leather jacket featuring the yin-yang logo from her previous ‘Never Really Over’ music video.

“To be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii with the air blowing on your face, it’s so beautiful,” Perry recently told the Official Charts Company. “I can remember specifically where I was; the street corner I was on in Oahu, whispering to Orlando [Bloom, her fiancé and actor] and saying ‘I’m going to write a song called ‘Harleys in Hawaii’. And I did. That’s something that will come at some point.”

The song was co-written and co-produced by Charlie Puth and is her third single this year after ‘Small Talk’ and ‘Never Really Over’.

Meanwhile, Perry and her collaborators on the track ‘Dark Horse’ recently appealed against a verdict that ruled they were liable for copying the underlying beat of Marcus Gray’s (aka Flame) 2008 Christian rap song, ‘Joyful Noise’. They described the original judgement as “a grave miscarriage of justice”.

“The erroneous verdicts in this case and the precedent established thereby present serious harm to music creators and to the music industry as a whole,” Perry’s statement read.