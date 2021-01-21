Watch Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, John Legend and more perform during ‘Celebrating America’

Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and John Legend were among the number of live performers who played during last night’s Celebrating America TV special to honour Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration.

The show was broadcast in the US last night (January 20) following on from Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President.

As well as performances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters, the likes of Perry, Timberlake and Legend all played live during the Tom Hanks-hosted Celebrating America.

Perry performed her hit ‘Firework’ at the Lincoln Memorial, soundtracking an impressive firework display which took place over the Washington Mall and brought Inauguration Day to a close as Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their families watched on.

Earlier in the evening, Timberlake and Ant Clemons played their new song ‘Better Days’ from the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis, Tennessee. The track was written specially for Biden’s inauguration.

Legend covered ‘Feeling Good’ for his performance, playing a grand piano outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C..

Demi Lovato covered the late Bill Withers’ classic single ‘Lovely Day’ for her performance from LA, which featured a panel of screens that showed people from across the US joining in on backing vocals.

It's a lovely day around the USA! Thank you @ddlovato for helping America get dancing tonight. 💃🇺🇸 #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/QtRxWg0mQD — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

The likes of Jon Bon Jovi, the Black Pumas and Tim McGraw also performed during Celebrating America, and you can catch up on all of the clips from last night’s special programme here.

Last night also saw the New Radicals reunite for the first time in 22 years to celebrate Biden’s inauguration by playing ‘You Get What You Give’ live.