Katy Perry launches new range of NFTs around Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry has announced her first range of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), based around her forthcoming Las Vegas residency.

The singer will begin her ‘Play’ residency at the new Resorts World casino in Vegas, which contains a 5,000-seater venue, this December.

The NFTs come in conjunction with Theta Network, a company that Perry has also acquired a minority stake in. There are no details yet of what specific form the NFTs will take, but fans can register to be notified of the first sale here.

“I’m both excited and curious to be launching my first ever NFTs later this year with Theta Network,” the singer said of the news. “This is a new, unique opportunity to connect with my fans around the world even if they aren’t with me in Las Vegas.

“I can’t wait to dive in with the Theta team on all the exciting and memorable creative pieces, so my fans can own a special moment of my residency that’s both a digital collectible as well as an IRL experience.”

Theta’s Mitch Liu added: “Coinciding with Theta’s Mainnet 3.0 launch, working with a global icon like Katy Perry over the next year marks an important inflection point in Theta Network’s history and a big step towards global adoption of Theta blockchain.

“With the help of CAA and Katy’s management team, we’re charting a course towards reaching well beyond crypto enthusiasts to millions of music, media and entertainment fans around the world. In the end, we see this as an important milestone towards a million daily transactions on the Theta network.”

Sales of cryptocurrency asset NFTs, which proves ownership of a piece of digital content, have taken the industry by storm already this year, with the likes of Kings of Leon, Aphex Twin and Gorillaz all selling NFTs.

Calvin Harris has spoken out in praise of the ongoing Non-Fungible Token craze, saying that it has the potential to “completely revolutionise the music industry”.

Most recently, A Tribe Called Quest have announced plans to sell off a portion of their song royalties as an NFT.